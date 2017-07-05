RBPF salutes 104 retirees

| James Kon |

THE Royal Brunei Police Force (RBPF) yesterday paid tribute to 104 retired police personnel during a Hari Raya Aidilfitri gathering at the RBPF Hassanal Bolkiah Stadium in Gadong.

Attending as guests of honour were Commissioner of Police Dato Paduka Seri Haji Mohd Jammy bin Haji Muhd Shah Al-Islam and his spouse, Datin Hajah Kamariah binti Haji Abdul Hamid, who is the chairperson of the Welfare Body of Police’s Wives and Families (PEKERTI).

Also in attendance was Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police Mohd Irwan bin Haji Hambali.

Senior Superintendent Haji Zaini bin Haji Abdul Rahim, the event chairperson, paid tribute to the retirees who completed between 17 to 30 years of services in the force last year.

Retirement, he said, “is a very meaningful and memorable point of life, after having made a huge contribution to the force. All the sacrifices that you made together will not be forgotten and is appreciated by personnel of the RBPF.”

SM 1897 Kassim bin Ibrahim delivered a speech on behalf of the retirees conveying his gratitude to the RBPF.