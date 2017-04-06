RBPF officers promoted to new ranks

| Syazwani Hj Rosli |

WITH the consent of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, four police officers of the Royal Brunei Police Force (RBPF) were promoted to the rank of inspectors effective March 1, 2017.

The new inspectors are Haji Nordin bin Haji Untong, Harun bin Chuchu, Mohammad Ali Dzulfikri bin Mohammad Taib, and Muhd Hadi bin Muhd Nasiruddin.

The promotion ceremony was held at the Banquet Hall of the Royal Brunei Police Force Of-ficer’s Mess in Gadong yesterday.

The ceremony was officiated by the guest of honour, Dato Paduka Seri Haji Mohd Jammy bin Haji Muhd Shah Al-Islam, Commissioner of Police, along with his spouse, Datin Hajah Kamariah binti Haji Abdul Hamid.

The Acting Deputy Co-mmissioner of Police, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Mohammad Irwan bin Haji Hambali; senior RBPF police officers; and family members of the newly appointed inspectors were also present.