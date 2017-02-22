RBPF holds high-tea reception for Crown Prince

| Azlan Othman |

HIS Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah ibni His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office, and Deputy Inspector General of the Royal Brunei Police Force (RBPF), and Her Royal Highness Paduka Seri Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Anak Sarah binti Pengiran Haji Salleh Ab Rahaman yesterday attended a high-tea reception hosted by the RBPF to mark His Royal Highness’s 43rd birthday.

Accompanying Their Royal Highnesses at the gathering were Her Royal Highness Princess Hajah Masna, Ambassador-at-Large at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, in her capacity as the Commandant of the Women’s Police, and Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Lela Cheteria Sahibun Najabah Pengiran Anak Haji Abdul Aziz bin Pengiran Jaya Negara Pengiran Haji Abu Bakar.

Their Royal Highnesses were greeted upon arrival at the banquet hall of RBPF Headquarters in Gadong by Dato Paduka Awang Haji Hamdan bin Haji Abu Bakar, Deputy Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office, and spouse; Dato Paduka Seri Haji Mohd Jammy bin Haji Muhd Shah Al-Islam, the Commissioner of Police, and spouse; Mohamed Riza bin Dato Paduka Haji Mohamed Yunos, Permanent Secretary (Media and Cabinet) at the Prime Minister’s Office, and spouse as well as other senior RBPF officers.

Their Royal Highnesses later mingled with senior police officers and their spouses. His Royal Highness also signed the Royal Parchment and took part in a group photograph before proceeding to the banquet hall for a cake-cutting ceremony where the cake was depicted with a four-star rank symbolising His Royal Highness as the Deputy Inspector General of Police.

His Royal Highness later received a pesambah portraying a four-star ‘Kayu Malam’ stick from the Commissioner of Police.

Before leaving, Their Royal Highnesses also received greetings from the RBPF officers and their spouses.

Yesterday’s traditional event is held annually since His Royal Highness became the Deputy Inspector General of Police on May 5, 2005.

All personnel of the RBPF and their families wished His Royal Highness a happy 43rd birthday and prayed to Allah the Almighty for His Royal Highness and other members of the royal family to be blessed with good health.