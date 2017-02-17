RBPF holds Doa Selamat

| Â Â Azlan Othman Â Â |

THERoyal Brunei Police Force (RBPF) yesterday held the recitation of Surah Yaasiin and Doa Selamat to mark His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah ibni His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Muâ€™izzaddin Waddaulah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Ministerâ€™s Office, and Deputy Inspector General of the Royal Brunei Police Forceâ€™s 43rd birthday anniversary.

The event was held at the police headquartersâ€™ Surau in Gadong.

Present at the event was the Commissioner of Police, Dato Paduka Seri Haji Mohd Jammy bin Haji Muhd Shah Al-Islam.

Also in attendance were the Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mohammad Irwan bin Haji Hambali who is the Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police; directors, deputy directors, officers in command of the police districts, formation heads, police officers and low rank personnel.

The religious activity was organised by the Islamic Religious Body of the RBPF chaired by S/Supt Pengiran Zaidi bin Pengiran Haji Metali. The event is held annually since His Royal Highness became the Deputy Inspector General of the RBPF on May 5, 2005.

The religious gathering ended with afternoon Asar prayer led by APO SM Pengiran Haji Ludin bin Pengiran Haji Mat Tahir, Imam of the police Surau.