RBAF hosts birthday high-tea for Crown Prince

| Izah Azahari |

HIS Royal Highness Prince General Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah ibni His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and General of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces (RBAF), and Her Royal Highness Paduka Seri Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Anak Sarah binti Pengiran Haji Salleh Ab Rahaman consented to attend a high-tea reception hosted by the RBAF to celebrate His Royal Highness the Crown Prince’s 43rd birthday at the Bolkiah Garrison Officers’ Mess.

Accompanying Their Royal Highnesses were His Royal Highness Prince ‘Abdul Malik and Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Raabi’atul ‘Adawiyyah binti Pengiran Haji Bolkiah.

Upon arrival, Their Royal Highnesses were welcomed by the Deputy Minister of Defence, First Admiral (Rtd) Dato Seri Pahlawan Abdul Aziz bin Haji Mohd Tamit and spouse, and Commander of the RBAF, Pehin Datu Pekerma Jaya Major General Dato Paduka Seri Mohd Tawih bin Abdullah and spouse.

During the reception, His Royal Highness the Crown Prince was introduced to RBAF officers and personnel including the gold medal winners in the pistol men individual and team event at the 26th Asean Armies Rifles Meets (AARM) Shooting Competition held in the Philippines last year; RBAF officers who graduated from staff courses abroad; newly-commissioned officers from the 15th intake of the RBAF Officer Cadet School who received awards of excellence; and scholars of the Supreme Commander of the RBAF Scholarship and the RBAF Scholarship.

His Royal Highness the Crown Prince was then presented with a birthday cake and a pesambah by the Commander of the RBAF.

His Royal Highness the Crown Prince also received a photo book album entitled Sejambak Ristaan 10 – a collection of photographs of his visits to the Ministry of Defence and RBAF, and then signed the Royal Parchment.

Before leaving the Officers’ Mess, Their Royal Highnesses consented to receive a Junjung Ziarah from members of the defence executive committee, service commanders, directors, commandants and senior officers.