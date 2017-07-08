RB selects 2 for cadet pilot training scheme

Two Bruneians have been selected out of 77 shortlisted applicants to join the 48th intake of Royal Brunei Airlines’ (RB) Cadet Pilot programme. The signing in of Mohamad Arif bin Haji Mohd Jam Ali and Mohamad Khairol Mateen bin Haji Hashim took place on Friday at the Sejahtera Hall of the Royal Brunei Recreational Club in Berakas. More details in Weekend Bulletin
Currency pact continues to strengthen mutual ties
AMID changes in the global landscape, the Currency Interchangeability Agreement between Brunei Darussalam and the Republic of Singapore continues to p...Read more