Raya treat for Pusat Bahagia children

| Â Â Rokiah Mahmud Â Â |

FORTY-ONE special needs children from Pusat Bahagia in Kampong Pulaie were treated to a Hari Raya celebration organised by Royal Brunei Catering (RBC) yesterday.

General Manager of RBC, Ahmad Husaini bin Hassan, presented green packets to the children of Pusat Bahagia accompanied by their parents and guardians.

Mohd Nasrullah El-Hakeemi bin Haji Mohammed, the Principal of Pusat Bahagia as well as Pusat Bahagia staff were also present.

The event was enlivened with a performance by the students from Pusat Bahagia.

Guests were also entertained by RBC staff performing Hari Raya melodies.

The celebration with the children, as part of RBCâ€™s overall Corporate Social Responsibility Project, aimed to share the experience, and show care, love and concern to the special needs community.

The event also helped to foster better understanding among fellow RBC staff, parents and children and representatives from each centre.

The event was also filmed by Radio Television Brunei (RTB) for a Rampai Pagi show which will be aired during the first day of Hari Raya this year.