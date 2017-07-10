Raya joy at Kampong Kilanas Village Consultative Council festivities

| Syazwani Hj Rosli |

THE Kampong Kilanas Village Consultative Council and neighbourhood members in collaboration with the Takmir committees of Kampong Kilanas Mosque, Duli Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Damit Mosque in Mukim Kilanas, and Silver Jubilee Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mosque in Kampong Jangsak held a ‘Majlis Sambutan Hari Raya Aidilfitri 1438H Tiga (3) Serangkai Kampong

Kilanas’ at the Kampong Bengkurong Community Hall yesterday.

The event was aimed at fostering closer ties among the attendees and for them to revel in the joy of Aidilfitri.

Present as the guest of honour was YB Pehin Orang Kaya Pendikar Alam Dato Paduka Seri Haji Hasrin bin Dato Paduka Haji Sabtu, a member of the Legislative Council.

The event began with the recitation of Surah Al-Fatihah followed by a Tausyeh performance by the Muslimah of Kampong Kilanas Mosque. It continued with a poetry declamation and Marhaban performance by members from each of the participating mosques.

The celebration concluded with a ‘ziarah’ session and recitation of Doa Selamat.