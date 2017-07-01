Raya joy at Indonesian envoy’s open house

Indonesian Ambassador to Brunei Darussalam Nurul Qomar yesterday hosted a Hari Raya open house at her Jalan Kebangsaan residence, with a guest list that included Cabinet Ministers, deputy ministers, senior government officials, members of the Diplomatic Corps and prominent businessmen. The ambassador and embassy officials mingled with guests over a buffet spread of Indonesian dishes. More details in Sunday Bulletin.
Istana sees over 100,000
THE annual Istana Nurul Iman open house concluded yesterday with 102,660 well-wishers from all walks of life visiting the palace to meet and greet the