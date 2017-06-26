Raya cheer for underprivileged

| Â Â Syazwani Hj Rosli Â Â |

THE Nur Taqwa Religious Hall of Kampong Ujong Klinik or Sungai Siamas recently conducted a donation presentation ceremony â€˜Majlis Ihsan Ramadhanâ€™ for the underpriviliged.

Acting Imam of the Nur Taqwa Religious Hall, Imam Haji Bakir bin Haji Mahmud presented donations to eight senior citizens, two single mothers and one special needs individual.

The event began with the recitation of Surah Al-Fatihah and Tahlil led by Haji Mohd Loqman Al-Hakim bin Haji Hamdan prior to the breaking of fast.

The donations are aimed at alleviating their financial burden as most of them are dependent on their pension and welfare assistance from the Economic Planning and Development Department (JPKE) under the Prime Ministerâ€™s Office. It also aimed at easing their burden with the preparation for Hari Raya Aidilfitri.