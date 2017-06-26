Ramadhan Free Market spreads joy of giving to the needy

| Â Â Wani Roslan Â Â |

THE Muallaf Youth Club recently collaborated with Mafaz Khalisah, Bruilm Tuition School and FutuRe to organise a â€˜Ramadhan Free Marketâ€™ for 67 Muallaf and needy families.

The charity event was officiated by Haji Abdul Aziz bin Haji Abdul Kahar, the Acting Director of the Islamic Daâ€™wah Centre.

The main concept of the event was â€˜give and take for freeâ€™, where customers were allowed to take any of the goods or items on display, without paying for them.

A total of 15 individuals brought items to the Nurul Huda building of the Islamic Daâ€™wah Centre, ranging from tra-ditional Malay clothing, hijabs, containers, drinking glasses, and even food.

The free market atmosphere was further enlivened with a special briefing titled â€˜Persaudaraan Sesama Islamâ€™ (Solidarity among Muslims), by Ustaz Muhammad Yusri bin Haji Abdul Majid from the Islamic Daâ€™wah Centre.