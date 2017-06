Ramadhan Free Market spreads joy of giving to the needy

| Wani Roslan |

THE Muallaf Youth Club recently collaborated with Mafaz Khalisah, Bruilm Tuition School and FutuRe to organise a ‘Ramadhan Free Market’ for 67 Muallaf and needy families.

The charity event was officiated by Haji Abdul Aziz bin Haji Abdul Kahar, the Acting Director of the Islamic Da’wah Centre.

The main concept of the event was ‘give and take for free’, where customers were allowed to take any of the goods or items on display, without paying for them.

A total of 15 individuals brought items to the Nurul Huda building of the Islamic Da’wah Centre, ranging from tra-ditional Malay clothing, hijabs, containers, drinking glasses, and even food.

The free market atmosphere was further enlivened with a special briefing titled ‘Persaudaraan Sesama Islam’ (Solidarity among Muslims), by Ustaz Muhammad Yusri bin Haji Abdul Majid from the Islamic Da’wah Centre.