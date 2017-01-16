Raising awareness on HIV/AIDS

|Â Â Â Â Â Wani RoslanÂ Â Â Â Â |

THE Brunei Darussalam AIDS Council (BDAC) continued to raise awareness on HIV/AIDS by distributing leaflets during the â€˜RED Leaflet Trail 2017 â€˜ yesterday at the Itâ€™s A Grind Brunei, Citis Square in Berakas.

With the theme â€˜Re-Educate, Empower and Destigmatiseâ€™, the event was launched by Mohd Hazrin Daud, the Vice-President (Administration) of BDAC, as the guest of honour of the event.

Billah Hasan, the BDACâ€™s Secretary (Media and Public Relations) as the Project Manager of the event, said that about 60 members and volunteers of the council gathered at the event and distributed HIV/AIDS awareness leaflets to the public at shopping centres such as Citis Square, Times Square, The Airport Mall and around its vicinity.

“Everyone plays an important role in raising the awareness on this matter,” said Billah.

He added, “In collaboration with Itâ€™s A Grind Brunei, a coffee talk session was also held on the premises to engage the public to HIV/AIDS related matters in terms of education, prevention, empowerment and such. This initiative would not only impart knowledge to the public, but also encourage them to practise good moral values and prevent themselves from contracting the virus.

“We also want to raise awareness that there is no need to stigmatise HIV positive people as it is not a death sentence. We want to remove this stigma. We can give them the chance to better themselves, to be an agent of change towards positive living and share their stories to raise the awareness on the virus and AIDS, so that people can learn from their mistakes and protect themselves,” he concluded.

The objectives of the event were to observe World AIDS Day 2016 with this yearâ€™s global theme, â€˜Hands Up for #HIVPreventionâ€™, to raise awareness of the public on HIV/AIDS, to educate and reduce stigma on HIV/AIDS and to involve private sector enterprises in raising awareness, as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.