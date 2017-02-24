Rain fails to dampen their spirits

|Â Â Â Â Â Syazwani Hj RosliÂ Â Â Â Â |

AN ARRAY of products and services was offered by numerous business vendors as Brunei celebrated its 33rd National Day against a gray sky yesterday morning in the capital Bandar Seri Begawan.

Even the rain did not stop business vendors from selling food, drinks, clothes and other goods. The weather didnâ€™t seem to dampen the crowdsâ€™ spirits as well, as thousands thronged the capital to witness the event, the first national gathering of the year, with enthusiasm and excitement.

As the rain was falling, some of the attendees were seen running around to seek shelter and some others using umbrellas while still enjoying their foods and drinks they bought from the street vendors.

The Street Market, a family-friendly entertainment area located at the Yayasan Open Plaza of the Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Complex, received a large crowd as early as six in the morning. Apart from the food stalls, the market also featured non-food stalls that offered fun-packed activities including face painting, animal shows, kiddy cars and hoverboards, Paddle Go Karts, bouncers and mascots.

Sabrina Sallehuddin, Marketing Coordinator for Fete Event Management, said that they have started their preparation two weeks ago to ensure the crowd momentum.

“We have put in a lot of time on it and Alhamdulillah, it has been successful. The Street Market was packed and crowded,” she said.

According to her, these activities will run until the end of the year. “Fete Event Management and Yayasan Sultan Haji Hasanal Bolkiah Complex welcome more entrepreneurs to join them in offering a wide range of products and activities for the public and use it as a platform for their marketing and brand exposure,” she said.