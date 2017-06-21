Questions over fire response as Portugal battles blaze

PEDROGAO GRANDE, Portugal (AFP) – Questions were mounting yesterday about the government’s response to the raging forest fires that have claimed 64 lives, as more than 1,000 firefighters battled to contain it. The blaze around Pedrogao Grande was expected to be under control shortly, said civil protection chief Vitor Vaz Pinto. More details in Wednesday’s Bulletin.
MoE holds Qiamullail at Sungai Hanching Mosque
PEHIN Orang Kaya Indera Pahlawan Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Suyoi bin Haji Osman, the Minister of Education attended a Qiamullail or ‘Religious Vigi...Read more