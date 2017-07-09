Qatar proposes to seeks ‘siege’ compensation

DOHA (AFP) – Qatar on Sunday announced it was establishing a committee to pursue compensation claims potentially worth billions of dollars over the country’s “blockade” by Arab states. Attorney General Ali bin Fetais al-Marri said the Compensation Claims Committee would deal with cases including major companies, such as Qatar Airways, and individual Qatari students who have been expelled from the countries where they were studying. More details in Monday’s Bulletin.

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0