Qatar pulls all its troops from Djibouti-Eritrea border

DOHA, Qatar (AP) – Qatar said yesterday it had pulled all of its troops from the border of Djibouti and Eritrea, East African nations that have a long-running territorial dispute which Doha had helped mediate. Qatar offered no explanation for the move, though it comes amid a diplomatic dispute with other Arab nations that have cut diplomatic ties and now are trying to isolate Qatar from the rest of the world. More details in Thursday’s Bulletin.
Bruneians lose money as forex firm gets pounded
BRUNEIANS continue to lose money in forex trading schemes even after repeated warnings from authorities against associating with such speculative oper...Read more