Qatar opens channels with Oman ports amid Gulf crisis

DOHA (AFP) – Qatar on Monday announced it had launched direct shipping services to ports in Oman, a move that bypasses a Gulf “blockade” on a country largely dependent on food imports. Qatar’s port authority announced the launch of two new services from Hamad Port to Oman’s Sohar and Salalah ports, circumventing the need for cargo to stop in the neighbouring United Arab Emirates. More details in Tuesday’s Bulletin.
