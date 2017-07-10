QAF Eurokars celebrates Porsche’s Le Mans victory in special Hari Raya open day

| Wani Roslan |

IN the spirit of Hari Raya Aidilfitri, QAF Eurokars, the official importer and dealer of Porsche vehicles in Brunei, hosted an open day appreciation event for its customers and staff at its showroom in Beribi yesterday.

To celebrate Porsche’s 19th overall Le Mans victory at the 85th running of the 24-hour race, a Porsche Cayman GT4 was on display during the event; a video of the race was also played at the Porsche Centre to add variety to the event.

The event kicked off with welcoming remarks by Clement Chong, General Manager of QAF Eurokars Sdn Bhd.

Guests were treated to a variety of delicacies and took part in various activities to stand a chance of winning Porsche merchandise and a driving trip to the Porsche World Roadshow at Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia. The open day also featured a photo booth, colouring contest, face painting, pedicure and manicure sessions.

Porsche’s highly trained service team was also on hand to host a free service clinic for Porsche vehicles, while Michelin – Porsche’s official tyre partners – delivered an educational tyre talk and provided a complimentary tyre inspection for Porsche owners.