PWM raises $11,300 for fire victims’ fund

| James Kon |

THE Fire Victims’ Charity Fund for Kampong Pandai Besi ‘A’ and Kampong Lorong Dalam has received a total of $11,300 in donations from a charity golf event which concluded yesterday at the Pantai Mentiri Golf Club.

Organised by the Malaysian Association (PWM), with support from the Pantai Mentiri Golf Club, the charity event featured 80 golfers teeing off for a noble cause.

Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Kerna Dato Seri Setia (Dr) Haji Awang Abu Bakar bin Haji Apong, the Minister of Home Affairs, presented the donations in the form of a mock cheque to Abdul Rahman bin Haji Apong, the Deputy Director of the Community Development Department (JAPEM).

James Lee, the President of PWM, gave an appreciation speech, conveying his gratitude to the donors and golfers who contributed to the success of the charity event.

He also expressed his thanks to the PWM organising committee, led by Ken Kho and the Pantai Mentiri Golf Club.

Last November, he said, “PWM also hosted a Muhibbah golf tournament at the same venue to commemorate its 25th anniversary. The main purpose was to promote ties with the local community and a healthy lifestyle. Today’s event was to raise funds for the victims of the recent blaze in the Water Village.”

Also present at the donation ceremony were Abdul Mutalib bin Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Setia Dato Paduka Haji Mohammad Yusof, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Home Affairs; and Haji Idris bin Haji Ali and Haji Mohd Sunadi bin Haji Buntar, the Deputy Permanent Secretaries at the Ministry of Home Affairs.