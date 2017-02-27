PWM chief thanks govt for opportunity given in development drive

| James Kon |

MALAYSIAN Citizens Association (PWM) President James Lee thanked the Government of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam for the opportunity given to play a role in the nation’s development.

He made these comments at the PMW Lunar New Year Gala Dinner 2017 at the Hua Ho Manggis Mall Ballroom on Saturday night.

The organising chairman of the event, James Lee said the celebration was a time to reflect on the special relationships shared.

“It is also a time to celebrate everything we have achieved for the past year,” Lee said.

He also thanked Tiong Kee Huat and organising committee members for the arrangements.

A total of 243 students who excelled in their academic results last year were recognised for their hard work at the event.

The guest of honour Rafidah binti Abdul Aziz, the Deputy High Commissioner of Malaysia to Brunei Darussalam, presented the academic excellence awards to students from 18 private and government schools.

Ushering the Year of the Rooster, members of the organising committee sang the Chinese New Year song following the tossing of Yee Sang and a drum performance by Seri Mulia Sarjana School students.

A special appearance of the Fortune mascots thrilled the audience with the presentation of chocolates to each tables symbolising prosperity.

The guests were also treated to traditional dance and signing performances.