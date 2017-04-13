Public encouraged to be ‘Smart Consumers’

| Azlan Othman |

THE Department of Economic Planning and Development (JPKE), Prime Minister’s Office through the Consumer Affairs Division (CAD) conducted a surprise inspection on a number of business premises in Kiulap yesterday.

Deputy Permanent Secretary (Economy and Finance) at the Prime Minister’s Office, Dr Hajah May Faezah binti Haji Ahmad Ariffin led the inspection.

The Acting Deputy Director-General of JPKE, Awang Haji Asrul Adrain bin Pehin Orang Kaya Setia Pahlawan Dato Seri Setia Dr Haji Ahmad; Acting Assistant Director of CAD, JPKE, Siti Maisarah binti Haji Majid, and 17 officers and staff from CAD were also present.

The visit aimed to ensure price-controlled items under the Price Control Act, Chapter 142, especially cooking oil and powdered formulated milk were not sold above the maximum price set by the JPKE.

The visit also ensured that businesses in the country comply with the Price Control Act, Chapter 142.

Warning notices will be issued against non-compliant businesses. Repeat offenders will be issued a compound not exceeding $1,000; a fine of $5,000 and imprisonment for two years or a fine of $20,000 and imprisonment of five years.

The JPKE also monitored the prices of goods listed under the amendment on the customs import tax and excise duties of the Royal Customs and Excise Department, Ministry of Finance.

The inspection was also conducted on businesses selling electrical appliances and other household items to monitor the prices of products.

The JPKE reminded businesses to not take advantage of consumers by raising prices and were advised to set reasonable prices in line with changes in tax reform to encourage fair and healthy competition.

The JPKE also advised the public to be ‘Smart Consumers’ by comparing prices before purchasing products.

For any queries or complaints, consumers are advised to contact the JPKE directly through mobile applications such as ‘PenggunaBijak’ or Smart Consumer.

The public can also provide supporting documents and information such as receipts of purchase pertaining to the company the complaint is lodged against to facilitate an investigation.

The public can forward their complaints through 2230223 during office hours or email to aduanpengguna@jpke.gov.bn or consumercomplaint@jpke.gov.bn; Facebook at www.facebook.com/AduanPenggunaJPKE or direct to Consumer Division Office at Consumer Affairs Division, room 3.06, level 3, west wing of the Department of Economic Planning and Development at Block 2A, Jalan Ong Sum Ping.