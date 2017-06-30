Public continue to throng Istana on final day of open house

| Wani Roslan |

A 20-MEMBER group from Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam (BIBD), comprising officers and staffs of the bank, took the opportunity to convey their best wishes and greetings to His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, Her Majesty Duli Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha binti Al-Marhum Pengiran Pemancha Pengiran Anak Haji Mohamed Alam and other members of the royal family yesterday morning on the third and final day of the ‘Open Istana’ at Istana Nurul Iman.

The delegation was led by Hajah Nurul Akmar binti Haji Mohd Jaafar, Head of Retail Banking Group of BIBD, who shared that it is part of the culture of the officers and staff members of BIBD to convey their greetings to His Majesty as a show of their appreciation and gratitude to the benevolent monarch and the Government of His Majesty.

Meanwhile, a delegation of 437 members from the Islamic Da’wah Centre also visited the Istana to greet the monarch and the royal family. The delegation – led by Haji Abdul Rajid bin Haji Mohd Salleh, Acting Director of Islamic Da’wah Centre – comprised officers, staffs and new Muslim converts from the four districts.

According to the acting director, the visit to the palace during Hari Raya is part of the centre’s efforts to strengthen ties among the Muslim converts and provide the opportunity for them to convey their greetings and well wishes to His Majesty and the royal family.

He also shared that after visiting the palace, the delegation also visited the residences of the deputy minister, permanent secretary, deputy permanent secretary and directors at the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

The Bulletin also interviewed one of the Istana visitors, Hajah Timah binti Tengah from Kampong Pancha Delima, who came with her daughters to greet the royal family during Hari Raya and convey their well wishes for the first time.

Hajah Timah recalled her memories as a cook at the palace in the past, explaining that “the environment in the palace has changed”.

“I hope that I can come again next year to once again convey my greetings to His Majesty and the royal family,” she added.