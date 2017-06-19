Public should be cautious when paying tithe

ALOR SETAR (Bernama) – Muslims in Kedah have been reminded to pay their tithe to appointed amil (collectors) of the Kedah Zakat Board (LZNK) to avoid being cheated by false officers who appear at the end of each Ramadhan. Its Chief Executive Officer Zakaria Othman said 3,200 amil had been placed in selected locations throughout the state and carried authorisation cards and the legitimate orange receipt books of the LZNK. More details in Tuesday’s Bulletin.
