Prosecutors plan to search impeached leader’s office

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Prosecutors said Wednesday they plan to question impeached South Korean President Park Geun-hye and search her office by early next month over a huge corruption scandal involving Park and her longtime confidante.
In an unusual moment earlier in the day, Park’s confidante, Choi Soon-sil, shouted out to reporters as she was brought to the prosecutors’ offices to be questioned. Choi called the investigation unfair and said she had been forced to confess untrue things about her relationship with Park.
“They are not a democratic special prosecution any longer … they are forcing me to make a confession,” Choi screamed out as guards led her into the building. “I’m getting a bum rap.”
