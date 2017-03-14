| Hakim Hayat |

THE effectiveness of the Ministry of Religious Affair’s (MoRA) pilot programme to eradicate poverty in the country called the Empowerment Programme Asnaf Zakat (PROPAZ) needs to be re-assessed and enhanced, and inculcating entrepreneurial skills in people is one option, Legislative Council (LegCo) member YB Siti Rozaimeriyanty binti Dato Seri Laila Jasa Haji Abdul Rahman said at the ongoing 13th LegCo session yesterday.

The programme, incepted in 2007, aims to empower needy individuals and their families through innovative means of training and skill acquisitions through internships in the Youth Development Centre and other channels, and is fully funded by the Brunei Islamic Religious Council through Zakat collections.

YB Siti Rozaimeriyanty shared that statistics have indicated a very low turnout from the programme among those who fall under the category of needy individuals in the last decade while the success rate of the programme is only about 67 per cent while between 2012-2017, it only registered a success rate of only 40.6 per cent.

She suggested MoRA to review the internship programme to improve its success rate and realise its mission to see needy individuals become economically self-sustainable rather than being dependent on welfare benefits.

She further said some of the steps that can be taken include collaborations with the private sector and non-governmental organisations through training, mentorships and internships and identifying business opportunities that they can delve into through an entrepreneurship skill approach, while suggesting that DARe (Darussalam Enterprise) can be one platform that can be used to help this programme achieve its mission. “This programme must be evaluated from time to time and must be made as a compulsory tool to help us eradicate poverty,” she added.

Minister of Religious Affairs YB Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman in his response welcomed the suggestion made by the LegCo member while highlighting some of the issues his ministry is facing in expanding the programme.

“One main issue is that the programme is riding on facilities offered by the Youth Development Centre, so there is a limit to the number of participants we can accommodate at one time and we have to run the programme in accordance with the Youth Development Centre in mind as a priority,” he shared.

He also said that in the last few years, the ministry has already made collaborations with cooperatives and a number of NGOs but said it was unpopular back then but said that with more awareness on the importance of economic diversification and the need to inculcate entrepreneurial skills among the people as aspired by the government, he said the ministry welcomes the participation of more parties to help the programme succeed, while it steps up its work to identify opportunities for collaboration.