Promotion ceremony held at RBPF Headquarters

| Rokiah Mahmud |

BY THE command of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Mohammad Irwan bin Haji Hambali was promoted to Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police with effect from March 1, 2017, in a ceremony held at the Royal Brunei Police Force (RBPF) Headquarters in Gadong yesterday.

The promotion ceremony was officiated by guest of honour, the Commissioner of Police Dato Paduka Seri Haji Mohd Jammy bin Haji Muhd Shah Al-Islam, along with spouse Datin Hajah Kamariah binti Haji Abdul Hamid. Also present were senior officers of the RBPF.