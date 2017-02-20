Programme for youth converts concludes

| Rokiah Mahmud |

A CEREMONY was yesterday held to mark the closing of the Muallaf Youth Enhancing Programme at the Islamic Da’wah Centre.

The three-day programme, organised for the first time, served as a platform for Muslim youth converts to get acquainted and perform activities together.

The As-Syahadah working committee made up of Muslim youths was appointed to organise the programme from February 17 to 19, 2017, with Islamic Da’wah Centre Assistant Director Ustaz Abdul Aziz bin Haji Abdul Kahar as the programme chairman and Ustaz Awang Ali Hassan bin Mohd Said as the deputy chairman.

In his speech, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Religious Affairs cum chief guest Dato Seri Setia Haji Abdul Aziz bin Orang Kaya Maharaja Lela Haji Mohd Yusof reminded participants to not get involved with uncertain teachings and religious debates (especially on social media) as well as uncertain religious ideology, all of which could bring about confusion and leave them feeling divided.

The participants were advised to continue learning from a proper source – such as the Islamic Da’wah Centre or registered religious teachers – and to maintain their beliefs.

The programme aimed to gather Muslim youth converts who have the potential to one day become As-Syahadah members. Additionally, it hoped to serve as a medium for converts to foster closer ties with their peers; motivate them to become proactive in learning and practising the teachings of Islam; and to produce exemplary youth converts who are successful not only in terms of the religious, but also in other aspects.

Highlighting ‘From Syahadah to Happiness,’ the programme is expected to be organised as an annual event under the auspices of the Islamic Da’wah Centre.