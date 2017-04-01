Prisons Department launches sales and exhibition expo for 63rd anniversary

| Abdul Hakiim Yakof |

THE Prisons Department marked its 63rd anniversary with the launching of a sales and exhibition expo at the Giant Hypermart in Tasek Rimba yesterday, by Haji Ismail bin Haji Murat, the Acting Director of Prisons.

In his welcoming speech, Haji Ismail said that the three-day expo will also feature a range of side-activities including a caning demonstration, a ‘Sehari Sepatah Kata’ outreach programme and a ‘teh tarik’ competition by Sabli Food Sdn Bhd.

The sales and exhibition expo is an annual project for the Prisons Department, which has previously hosted the event at the Dermaga Diraja in Bandar Seri Begawan.

The items on sale – such as furniture sets, Islamic calligraphy and clothing — are the work of male and female inmates from several correctional institutions, including Jerudong Prison, Maraburong Prison and the Women’s Prison.

The Prisons Department is also working towards increasing the effectiveness of recovery programmes, in line with the Ministry of Home Affairs’ Strategic Plan of 2005-2025, which seeks to provide constant support for the rehabilitation and reintegration of former offenders into society.