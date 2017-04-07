Princess Masna visits Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada

HER Royal Highness Princess Hajah Masna, the Ambassador-at-Large at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, during her visit to Vancouver, Canada visited the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada yesterday.

Her Royal Highness was welcomed by Steward Beck, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Asia Pacific Foundation and was presented with a briefing on the role of the institution.

The institution specialises in analysing and promoting Canada’s economic and political relations with Asia.

Her Royal Highness’ visit coincided with Canada’s 150th anniversary of Confederation and the 40th anniversary of Asean – Canada Dialogue Relations this year.