Princess Masna meets Governor-General of Canada

HER Royal Highness Princess Hajah Masna, Ambassador-at-Large at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade arrived in Ottawa, Canada on April 2 at the invitation of Global Affairs Canada.

This year marks Canada’s 150th anniversary of Confederation and the 40th anniversary of Asean-Canada Dialogue Relations.

Welcoming Her Royal Highness at the airport was James Ian Burchett, Director-General for Southeast Asia, APEC and Asean of Global Affairs Canada and Colonel (Rtd) Pengiran Haji Kamal Bashah bin Pengiran Haji Ahmadi, High Commissioner of Brunei Darussalam to Canada.

The second day of the visit started with bilateral meetings at Global Affairs Canada. Her Royal Highness first met Matt Decourcey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, followed by Dr Donald Bobiash, Assistant Deputy Minister for Asia-Pacific of Global Affairs Canada.

Peter M Boehm, Deputy Minister of International Development of Global Affairs Canada, hosted a lunch for Her Royal Highness and delegation.

In all meetings, both sides reviewed the development of bilateral relations and agreed to explore potential areas for future collaboration. There were also exchanges of views on regional and international issues of common interest.

In the afternoon, Her Royal Highness paid a courtesy call on David Johnston, Governor-General of Canada. Also present was the spouse of the Governor-General Sharon Johnston. During the meeting, both sides acknowledged the close friendship and valuable cooperation between Brunei Darussalam and Canada and underscored the importance in further strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Her Royal Highness also had the opportunity to attend a dinner at Hilton Lac-Leamy Hotel, Ottawa which was attended by Yuen Pau Woo, Senator for British Columbia province, senior officials from Global Affairs Canada and Asean Heads of Mission in Ottawa.

Throughout the visit, Her Royal Highness was accompanied by Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Lela Cheteria Sahibun Najabah Pengiran Anak Haji Abdul Aziz bin Pengiran Jaya Negara Pengiran Haji Abu Bakar.

Her Royal Highness departed for Vancouver yesterday for the final leg of her visit.