Princess graces spelling bee event

| Aziz Idris |

A SPELLING bee competition is a great way to generate interest in spelling and to motivate students to succeed. In view of this, Fun Block Edutainment Sdn Bhd organised the 1st Spelling Bee Competition at Fun Block Hua Ho Manggis Mall yesterday.

Present as the royal guest of honour was Her Royal Highness Princess Hajah Hafizah Sururul Bolkiah accompanied by Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Anak Haji Muhammad Ruzaini bin Pengiran Dr Haji Mohammad Yakub.

Emerging as champion at the inaugural competition was 10-year-old Nifael Haikal bin Dr Haji Kamsani, a Year 5 student from Learning Tree School who beat 22 other finalists at the competition yesterday.

On hand to present the prizes to the top winners was Her Royal Highness Princess Hajah Hafizah Sururul Bolkiah.

Nifael Haikal received a cash prize of $100 coupled with the championship trophy, certificate of participation and a voucher from Fun Block.

The Fun Block Spelling Bee competition began on March 20 with 42 participants from various schools for the trail round. This was followed by the elimination rounds from March 21-23 where 22 qualified for the semi-finals.

The competition aimed to encourage young children to develop their spelling skills and vocabulary, as well as developing their poise for public speaking and improve the spelling, understanding and showcasing the student’s proficiency in English language.

Fun Block organisers hope to educate and entertain students and inspire them to learn the wonders of English in a fun and educating way.