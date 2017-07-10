Preparations in full swing

Preparations are now in full swing across the nation to mark the 71st birthday anniversary of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam this Saturday. More details in Tuesday’s Bulletin.
Brunei needs to fill gaps in cybersecurity defences
BRUNEI has gaps in its cybersecurity defences and much work is needed to boost its capacity to deploy proper strategies, capabilities and programmes, ...Read more