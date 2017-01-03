Preparations in full swing for 19th Consumer Fair

Preparations for the upcoming 19th Consumer Fair are now underway at the International Convention Centre (ICC) in Berakas.
This year over 400 booths and 180 local and international exhibitors including from Asean countries will showcase their respective most popular products and services at the five-day fair from January 18-22. The event is being organised by D’Sunlit Sdn Bhd.
The Blue Zone, which was previously located at the east side of the venue, has been relocated to the parking area at the west side of the ICC to accommodate over 100 booths under a roder tent.
