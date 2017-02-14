Preliminary rounds begin for National Musabaqah Al-Quran competition

| Syazwani Hj Rosli |

IN AN effort to generate Huffaz who are well-versed in Al-Quran, as well as its content and interpretation, preliminary rounds of the National Musabaqah Al-Quran Memorisation and Understanding 1438H/2017 were held yesterday at the Lecture Hall of the Institut Tahfiz Al-Quran Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah (ITQSHHB).

Five categories are being contested in the preliminary rounds, with more than 200 participants taking part. The competition runs until Saturday.

Category ‘A’ was opened to participants of ages 11 years and below, and involved memorising selected chapters from the Al-Quran which includes Surah Al-Buruj, Surah Thariq, Surah Al-A’laa, Surah Ghaasyiah, Surah Al-Balad, Surah Asy-Syams, Surah Al-Lail; and compilation of chapters from Surah Ad-Dhuhaa and Surah Al-Qadr.

For Category ‘B’, which was opened to those aged 17 years and below, participants were required to memorise selected chapters such as Surah Luqman, Surah As-Sajdah, Surah Yaasiin, Surah Ar-Rahman, Surah Al-Waqi’ah, Surah Al-Mulk and Surah Al-Insaan, including the interpretation of Surah Al-Jumu’ah, Surah Al-Munafiqun and Surah At-Talak. The category was not open to students of ITQSHHB.

Category ‘C’ was opened to all ages, and those who have never taken the Brunei Darussalam Tasmie’ Al-Quran Memorisation Allowance Test in Category 10, 20 and 30 Juzuks in 2010. Participants were required to memorise the three Juzuks of the Al-Quran from Juzuk 1 to Juzuk 3, as well as the interpretation of Juzuk 1.

Participants of Category ‘D’ were required to memorise 15 Juzuks of the Al-Quran from Juzuk 1 to Juzuk 15, and also the interpretation of Juzuk 11. The category was opened to participants of all ages who have never taken the Brunei Darussalam Memorisation Al-Quran Tasmie’ Allowance Test in Category 30.

Category ‘E’ was also opened to all ages. Participants were required to memorise the 30 Juzuks of the Al-Quran from Juzuk 1 to Juzuk 30 and the interpretation of Juzuk 22.

This year’s competition saw 57 participants for Category ‘A’; 42 for Category ‘B’; 80 for Category ‘C’; 37 for Category ‘D’ and 12 for Category ‘D’.

This competition, which is one of the annual projects of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, is also an activity for the annual National Nuzul Al-Quran celebration.