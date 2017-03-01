Prayers mark Prisons Department 63rd anniversary

| Aziz Idris |

THE Prisons Department held its annual thanksgiving prayers and Khatam Al-Quran ceremony to mark 63 years of its establishment yesterday at the Jubli Perak Mosque in Jangsak.

Present as the guest of honour was Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Kerna Dato Seri Setia (Dr) Haji Awang Abu Bakar bin Haji Apong, the Minister of Home Affairs along with Tuan Haji Ismail bin Haji Murat, Acting Director of Prisons Department and they were joined by officials from the ministry and high-ranking officials from the departments.

The Khatam Al-Quran ceremony began with a recitation of Surah Al-Fatihah led by the guest of honour.

This was followed by the recitations of Takhtim and the Doa Khatam by Ustaz Haji Ismail bin Begawan Pehin Khatib Haji Abdul Hamid while the Surah Yaasiin and thanksgiving prayers were read by Ustaz Haji Azmi bin Haji Tapau.

The establishment of the Prisons Department is celebrated every March 1.