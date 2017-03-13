PPPBD hosts welcoming dinner for FAPW 5th General Assembly members

| Izah Azahari |

HER Royal Highness Princess Hajah Rashidah Sa’adatul Bolkiah, the President of the Girl Guides Association of Brunei Darussalam (PPPBD), graced a welcoming dinner for 93 members of the Friends of Asia Pacific Region World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (FAPW) last night, at The Rizqun International Hotel in Gadong.

Also present were the Royal Patrons of the FAPW, Her Royal Highness Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah binti Duli Yang Maha Mulia Sultan Iskandar Ismail, the Crown Princess of Pahang, Malaysia; Her Royal Highness Princess Hajah Majeedah Nuurul Bolkiah; and Her Royal Highness Princess Hajah Masna, Ambassador-at-Large at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

The event was hosted by PPPBD, as a welcome gesture for those attending the FAPW 5th General Assembly 2017 in Brunei, which runs March 12-15.

A number of programmes have already been planned, including the assembly and selection of the new FAPW Working Group, a badge presentation to the members of FAPW and an international bazaar, as well as visits to places of interest and small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The participating countries are Australia, Cook Islands, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Maldives, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Brunei.

FAPW is a membership scheme that, since its establish-ment in 1999, contributes towards the development and growth of the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (WAGGGS) through funding of the development of girls and young women.

The event was also attended by PPPBD members and high committee members.