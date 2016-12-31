PPNBD hosts life skills camp for youths

THE Special Needs Scout Division of the Brunei Darussalam Scouts Association (PPNBD) recently organised a life skills camp at Taman Tanjung Mambangan in Kampong Lamunin, Tutong, involving 13 scouts and 20 youths from across the country.

According to Haji Mohamad bin Haji Paizzal Snow, the National Commissioner of the Special Needs Scout Division, the camp was intended to impart jungle survival skills to youths, as well as promoting a keen interest in outdoor activities.

Participants learned several things at the camp, including how to cook food in bamboo stems and identify edible plants. In addition, they were also taught sign language and how to assist special needs individuals.