PPB trainees attend entrepreneurial talk

AN ENTREPRENEURIAL talk was organised and conducted at the multipurpose hall of the Youth Development Centre (PPB), Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports in Kg Tanah Jambu recently.

The talk was attended by 75 participants comprising current trainees of the PPB as well as the Head of Training and training instructors of the centre.

The three-hour talk was delivered by the invited guest speaker, Captain (Rtd) Zailan bin Pehin Datu Kerma Setia Major (Rtd) Dato Seri Laila Jasa Mohd Don, the Principal Mentor of the Cottage and Youth Initiative Programme at the iCentre and his team.

The Cottage and Youth Initiative Programme at the iCentre is a private sector initiative, playing an important role in promoting small businesses in Brunei to contribute to local economic development and international trade, serving the Asean Economic Community (AEC), Asean+3 and BIMP-EAGA regions in line with the government’s strategic plan.

According to the speaker, the objective of the talk is to focus on the participants’ skills and training and to understand their own potential, as well as to encourage participants to be self-employed upon graduation by engaging in small businesses related to their own interests and strengths.

It was also meant to instil an entrepreneurial mindset within the programme participants by providing a reality check on current economic challenges and opp-ortunities and the prospects of exporting locally made products.

The talk was divided into three parts: The current economic situation, both domestic and regional; The local products and the Cottage and Youth Initiative Pro-gramme; and Marketing, market access and opportunities. A question and answer session was held after the talk.

A number of points were highlighted by Captain (Rtd) Zailan during the talk, such as the importance of self-confidence and maturity at a young age; the importance of foresight and good project planning capabilities; good understanding of what Vision 2035 is about; and an appreciation of all the generous benefits that have been provided by the Government of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam to the people of Brunei.

Captain (Rtd) Zailan also invited all participants to visit the Cottage and Youth Initiative Programme at the iCentre Building, Anggerek Desa Technology Park in Berakas.

The talk ended with a group photo session and presentation of mementos to the guest speakers by Amhra Farahiyah binti Haji Hamdillah, Youth and Sports Officer of the PPB.