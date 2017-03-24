Power station staff evacuated after gas leak

| Azlan Othman & James Kon |

THE Berakas Power Management Company Sdn Bhd (BPMC) confirmed in a statement that all non-essential staff was evacuated from the Berakas Power Station yesterday, due to a minimal gas leak.

Following an emergency call to the Fire and Rescue Department at 1.13pm, personnel from the Berakas, Lambak Kanan, Rimba, Spark fire stations; the Hazmat unit, a special firefighting squad and the Royal Brunei Police Force (RBPF) were rushed to the scene.

Led by SSFR Shahrin bin Haji Jawie, 36 firefighters were involved in the operation.

On their arrival at the Berakas Power Station, the firefighting personnel were informed by BPMC engineering officer Norman Kurz that a gas leak had occurred at the low explosion level (LEL) valve. The gas is Cyclopentane, which is highly flammable.

Two BPMC officials and two firefighters then entered the premises to assess the conditions, while SSFR Nooraflan led in the establishment of a ‘staging area’ at the entrance to the power station.

Three Hazmat personnel led by ASO Haji Jublee, together with three firefighters and four BPMC engineers led by Kurz, then formed a plan to enter the plant and successfully switched off the valve located on the top floor.

The situation was finally declared as stable when the gas detector dropped from 10 LEL (low-explosion level) to 5 LEL at 4.58pm.

No injuries, disruption of power or contamination occurred during the incident. “The public is advised not to be alarmed, since the situation has been brought under control,” said the BPMC in a statement that was released following the circulation of pictures on social media, showing fire engines and police vehicles at the power station.

The cause of the leak and damages incurred from the incident are still being investigated.