Porsche Asia-Pacific launches MDA in Sepang

| Aziz Idris in Kuala Lumpur |

PORSCHE Asia-Pacific yesterday commenced the highly anticipated Media Driving Academy (MDA) in Sepang, Malaysia, participated by over 60 journalists from around the region.

Now in its third instalment, the event – which runs from July 4 to 6 – offers journalists the exquisite opportunity to get behind the wheel of the new Panamera Turbo and Panamera 4S on the racetrack, alongside a fleet of other Porsche vehicles.

For the first time, the Cayman GT4 Clubsport, a 385 horsepower mid-engined racer for motorsport newcomers, will also be available for hot laps.

First launched in 2015 at Bira Circuit in Pattaya, Thailand, the MDA invited over 150 journalists to experience the maximum performance of Porsche cars through consecutive courses designed to sharpen driving skills in a safe environment with world-class Porsche instructors.

The MDA consist of three courses – Individual, Professional or Elite. In addition to activities on the track, participants will also experience theory workshops, including a motorsports conditioning session, driving physics workshop and a question-and-answer session with certified Porsche instructors.

QAF Eurokars Sdn Bhd, the official importer and distributor of Porsche vehicles in Brunei, invited four members of the Brunei media to attend this year’s event. One will be steeped in the professional course, while the remaining three will participate in the individual course.

Earl Bamber will work with the Elite and Individual course participants, providing them a taste of a day in the life of a Porsche LMP1 driver.

Bamber, behind the wheel of the Porsche 919 Hybrid, claimed victory at this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans, the world’s longest-running endurance race.

Bamber said, “Coming fresh off the 24 Hours of Le Mans and into the Media Driving Academy at Sepang, I am thrilled that I can share with journalists what an incredible experience it was.

“It is my second win in the legendary race and it is still sinking in. I had immense fun giving hot laps in the Cayman GT4 Clubsport and the road cars – Porsche truly has motorsports in its blood, and it shows in every one of its cars, including the new Panamera!”

Members of the public keen on experiencing Porsche vehicles on the track can sign up to the Porsche Driving Experience at Sepang. For further information visit: http://www.porsche.com/driving-experience-asia-pacific.