Police set up roadblocks on New Year’s Eve

| Wani Roslan |

ONE docket case, 16 compounds and 25 warnings to road users were recorded by the Brunei Police District during ‘Operasi 6 Balai’, which was held on December 31 to January 1, 2017.

A total of 130 vehicles were also stopped for inspections during the operation, which involved six police stations in the Brunei-Muara District.

Among the recorded offences were driving with an expired road tax or insurance and driving with non-functioning tail lights.

The operation led by Acting Commanding Officer of Brunei Police District involved roadblocks in six locations including Jalan Utama Berakas, Jalan Katimahar, Jalan Lumapas, Jalan Kuala Lurah and the Mentiri Highway.

The operation ended at 3.30am.