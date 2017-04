| James Kon |

THE Royal Brunei Police Force (RBPF) is seeking information on the whereabouts of Mohd Jamal Khan from Bangladesh who is wanted to assist in an investigation under the Women and Children Abuse Investigation Unit.

Members of the public who have information on Mohd Jamal Khan can contact the Women and Children Abuse Criminal Investigation Unit at the Criminal Investigation Department, 1st floor of old police headquarter, 993 or 2459500 ext 496.