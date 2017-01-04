Police investigate New Year sex attacks

Bangalore (AFP) – There is “credible” evidence that gangs of men sexually assaulted women at a New Year’s Eve celebration in Bangalore, Indian police said Wednesday, adding they have filed a criminal case over the incident.
Praveen Sood, the police commissioner of Bangalore city, said an inquiry had been set up into allegations women attending the Saturday night celebrations were chased, groped, molested and robbed.
The announcement followed a public outcry over comments by a local minister blaming the attacks in the southern city – an IT hub considered relatively safe for women – on “western dress”.
More details in Thursday’s Borneo Bulletin.