Police deny rumour, say man died from heart attack

| James Kon |

THE Royal Brunei Police Force (RBPF) yesterday warned the public not to spread rumours through social media and not to get panicked believing suspicious information.

The warning came following a picture of a dead man lying face down on the ground at Kianggeh was circulated on social media with a baseless statement.

Using the picture, a rumour was spread on social media saying that the man died after involving in a fight, which the police said is unfounded and such rumours can threaten peace.

According to the police, they received the 993 distress call at 5.45am informing that a 46-year-old local man has fainted and passed away at the Kianggeh market.

The deceased was transported to the Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha (RIPAS) Hospital where the doctor who examined the body confirmed that the man died from a heart attack.

The act of spreading false information is an offence under the law of the country.

The spreading of false information that could create chaos and anxiety among the public is an offence and can be charged under Section 34 of the Public Order Act, Chapter 148 where the penalty is a maximum of three years’ imprisonment, or a fine of $3,000. In a statement, the RBPF urged members of the public to contact 993, or any nearby police stations, if they come across any suspicious activities in their areas.