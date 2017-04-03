Police corporal, family embrace Islam

| Azaraimy HH |

A POLICE corporal and his family embraced Islam at a ceremony at their village in Kg Bukit yesterday.

Police corporal Hardey anak Bujang, and his wife, Chan Hazlen and their son, Hazel Joshua anak Hardey, embraced Islam with their Muslim names Muhammad Hardy Hisyam bin Bujang, Nur Hazlen binti Abdul Hariz and Muhammad Adam Mikael bin Muhammad Hardy Hisyam respectively.

Present as the guest of honour was the Acting Director of the Traffic Control and Investigation Department (JSKLL) of the Royal Brunei Police Force (RBPF), Senior Superintendent Radin Jofri bin Radin Mas Basiuni.

YB Haji Ramli bin Haji Lahit, a member of the Legislative Council and Penghulu of Mukim Telisai; Haji Haizul Rizal bin Haji Yahya, Acting Assistant Tutong District Officer; Hassan bin Amat, Tutong District Head of Religious Officer; Haji Omar bin Abdul Aziz, Penghulu of Mukim Ukong; Haji Mohd Shadirin bin Abdullah Jam Jam, Kg Bukit Village Head; other senior officials of the RBPF and residents of Kg Bukit were also present.

Muhammad Hardy Hisyam, in an interview with the Bulletin said that he and his family have long wanted to embrace Islam.

He added that he was attracted to the teachings of Islam after learning about it from relatives and friends.