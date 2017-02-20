PNI appoints new administrative committee

| Danial Norjidi |

NURUL Islam Association (PNI) held its 2017 general meeting yesterday at the Darul Huda Building of the Islamic Da’wah Centre.

The event began with the recitation of Surah Al-Fatihah, before PNI President Haji Mohd Hazwan bin Abdullah delivered welcoming remarks.

Present as the guest of honour was Ustazah Hajah Siti Azizah binti Haji Musa, the Director of the Islamic Da’wah Centre, who also delivered a speech at the event.

In her remarks, she called on PNI to attract more new converts in the Brunei-Muara District at various levels, particularly corporate members and members in positions of responsibility, to join the association to further strengthen it and enable it to move on its own to develop its members.

She noted that the association has been consistent in conducting a number of activities, and expressed her hope that with the new appointments for PNI this year, even more consistent activities will be held to spark ideas that are creative and innovative in the future, towards together developing the association, which will be prominent in the public eye.

She added, the Islamic Da’wah Centre will always provide assistance, support and encouragement in all of the association’s activities that are within regulations and laws.

The proceedings then saw the dissolution of the association’s existing committee and the naming of a temporary chairperson and secretary to oversee the general meeting itself, in which new members were appointed to PNI’s administrative committee for 2017-2019.

The general meeting concluded with a Doa Selamat.