PMMPMHAMB Hospital holds Doa Kesyukuran ceremony

| Azaraimy HH |

THE Pengiran Muda Mahkota Pengiran Muda Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah (PMMPMHAMB) Hospital in Tutong, held a Doa Kesyukuran ceremony last Sunday, in conjunction with the birth anniversary of His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah ibni His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Present as guest of honour was Dato Seri Setia Dr Awang Haji Zulkarnain bin Haji Hanafi.

The ceremony commenced with Sunnat Hajat prayer followed by a mass recitation of Surah Yaasiin, recitation of a special Doa in conjunction with the birth anniversary of His Royal Highness the Crown Prince. It was then followed by a mass Asar prayer.

The Sunnat Hajat prayer and recitation of Surah Yaasiin was led by Ustaz Radiman bin Pengiran Haji Tengah, Head of Re-ligious Teacher of PMMPMHAMB Hospital.

Meanwhile, the special Doa was recited by Ustaz Haji Yazid bin Haji Rosli Aziz, a religious teacher.

Also present were Haji Zakaria bin Haji Serudin, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health, deputy permanent secretary and other senior government officers.