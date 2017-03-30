Play true, say NO! to doping

IN ITS effort to promote clean sports, protect clean athletes and the integrity of sports by providing a safe and fair competition environment, the Brunei Darussalam Anti-Doping Committee (BDADC) conducted an anti-doping programme for the 3rd Brunei Darussalam National Games (SKBD) 2017.

The programme involved Doping Control Process in which 10 athletes were selected from various sports based on their winning positions and random selection.

These athletes provided urine samples for analysis at the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)-accredited laboratory in India.

Another part of the anti-doping programme was the Anti-Doping Outreach.

It was developed to inform and unite both athletes and their entourage about anti-doping and the ‘Say NO! to Doping and Play True’ message and create awareness on the dangers and consequences of doping.

Outreach is a key component in WADA’s fight against doping in sport. During the SKBD 2017, many also found it interesting to play and learn about anti-doping by participating in the Play True Quiz where they had to answer at least eight out of 10 questions correctly for them to get limited edition BDADC souvenirs.

The Doping Control Process was conducted and supervised by WADA-trained Doping Control Officers volunteers from the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports (MCYS) and Ministry of Education (MoE), while the outreach programme was assisted by volunteers from the MCYS, MoE and Politeknik Brunei.

In a statement, BDADC reminded that all athletes have a responsibility to keep sports clean by adhering to the anti-doping rules.

Athletes are also reminded to be aware of medications and supplements which may be contaminated with prohibited and undeclared substances.

Athletes may check the prohibited list at https://www.wada-ama.org.

They may also check through The Global Drug Reference Online (Global DRO) which provides athletes and support personnel with information about the prohibited status of specific medications based on the current WADA prohibited list at http://www.globaldro.com/Home and http://www.supplement411.org/hrl/ to check high risk dietary supplement list.