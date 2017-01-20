PKBN youths perform community service in Tutong

| Azaraimy HH |

A TOTAL of 170 youths from the 6th Intake of the National Service Programme (PKBN), took part in community service in the Tutong District yesterday, as part of their training and service towards the local community.

The PKBN youths were divided into four platoons: The first, involving 45 trainees, performed volunteer work at the Pengiran Muda Mahkota Pengiran Muda Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah (PMMPMHAMB) Hospital, Tutong; the second and third, involving 56 trainees, made rounds of the underprivileged residents in Kampong Sinaut; while the fourth, involving 41 trainees, visited the special needs students of Pusat Bahagia, Tutong.

One of the trainees, 20-year-old Mohd Qayyum bin Mohd Ashik Amirullah, told the Bulletin that it was his first time doing community work as a PKBN volunteer.

“This programme is encouraging us to work together, and to be charitable towards others,” he said.

Meanwhile, 16-year-old Nur Amalina Hafizah binti Haji Mohd Hassan, a former student of the Meragang Sixth Form Centre, admitted that she had never participated in volunteer service before.

“I think that the programme has been effective in opening my mindset to be more sensitive towards the needs of the local community,” she said.

Yesterday’s round of activities is one of several in the PKBN programme this year.