Pierre Imhof remains at helm of French Bruneian Business Association

| Izah Azahari |

PIERRE Imhof will continue to lead the French Bruneian Business Association (FBBA) for 2017-2018 after he was re-elected yesterday as president of the association during the FBBA annual general meeting (AGM).

Held at the Radisson Hotel, the meeting also saw the attendance of French Ambassador to Brunei Darussalam Loan Forgeron in her capacity as a patron of FBBA.

Imhof will be assisted by Vincent Dutel and Roy David, who have been elected as vice presidents.

Daniel Ng was re-elected as FBBA treasurer, while Tan Cheng Voon maintained her position as FBBA secretary. Other members include Alfred Yong, Calvin Lo, Genevieve Lai, Guillaume Madru, Jorge Vega, Eric Siow as well as volunteer sub-committee members Patrice Faivre, Sandro Batista, Wallace Koh and Eddy Tan.

Speaking to the Bulletin, Imhof explained that FBBA is a bilateral association between France and Brunei, which has always been perceived as a dynamic association.

“Our plan is to bring information to our members about the economic and business environment in Brunei Darussalam that may be useful to their business.

“It is about developing a strong relationship and business-social relationship whether they are Bruneians representing French interest or French,” Imhof added.